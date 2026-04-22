Thrissur (Keralam) [India], April 22 (ANI): Congress MP KC Venugopal urged the Central government to increase the ex-gratia for the families of victims and injured individuals after a massive fire broke out at a fireworks storage facility in Mundathikode of Thrissur district in Keralam on Tuesday night, claiming the lives of 13 people while leaving others injured.

Venugopal visited the hospital to meet the injured on Tuesday. During the visit, he informed that five people are in critical condition due to the impact of the fire, while 13 people have lost their lives.

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"It is a sad moment for all of us to hear this tragic news. 13 lives have been lost already. Five are in critical condition. I discussed the situation with the medical superintendent and the senior doctors. They are doing their best to save lives. I want to request the Government of India and the Government of Kerala to provide maximum help for the bereaved families. The Central Government has announced the routine amount for this incident. I think they should think about increasing that. State government must also help the families of the victims without delay," he said.

As per the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), five people are currently in critical care, two are admitted to the ward, and 17 others sustained minor injuries in the incident.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the incident. Expressing his grief, the Prime Minister stated that he is saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to the mishap at the factory.

"Saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Thrissur, Keralam. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to an explosion at a fireworks unit in Thrissur, Kerala. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," said President Murmu.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of each deceased, while Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Announcing ex-gratia, the PMO said, "The Prime Minister has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

The Keralam Government has also sanctioned Rs 50 lakh to the Thrissur District Collector to manage the emergency. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)