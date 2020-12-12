Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 (PTI) Kerala recorded 5,949 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 6.64 lakh and the toll to 2,594, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The day also saw 5,268 people getting cured as the total recoveries rose to 6, 01,861 while the active cases stood at 60,029, he told reporters in Kannur.

The total COVID-19 cases in the state touched 6,64,632. Vijayan urged people to exercise extreme caution against the spread of the disease, saying otherwise the situation in the state would worsen further.

Also Read | Bhopal Medical Negligence: 3 COVID-19 Patients Die at Hamidia Hospital After Power Outage Cuts Oxygen Supply.

A total of 59,690 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 9.97 per cent. So far, 69,21,597 samples have been sent for testing. In all 32 recent deaths have been confirmed due to covid, taking the toll to 2,594, the Chief Minister said.

Of the latest positive cases, as many as 47 were health workers, 83 had come from outside the state, 5,173 infected through contact and the source of infection of 646 people was not known. A total of 3,15,167 people were under observation in various districts with 13,334 of them in hospitals.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped in Muzaffarnagar District.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases at 765, followed by Kozhikode 763 and Ernakulam 732.

Kasaragod accounted for the lowest number of 60 cases on Saturday. There are 437 hotspots in the state with the addition of Manarkkad in Palakkad and removal of four localities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)