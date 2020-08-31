Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Kerala crossed the 75,000 mark on Monday with the addition of 1,530 fresh cases.

While the number of positive cases rose to 75,384, seven COVID-19 deaths took the toll to 294, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

At least 1,693 people were discharged, taking the total of cured to 51,542. "Currently, there are 23,488 people under treatment in the state," she said in a release.

The youngest among the latest victims was a 32-year old man while an 83-year old man was the oldest. The others were in the age group of 52-70.

At least 1,98,843 people were under observation in the state with 19,366 in isolation wards, the release said.

Out of the 1,530 new cases, including 29 health workers, as many as 54 came from abroad, 80 from other states, source of infection of 136 people were yet to be traced while others contracted the illness through contacts.

Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 221 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam with 210 cases and Malappuram with 177 cases.

Palakkad (42), Wayanad (25) and Idukki (15) were among the districts that recorded the lowest cases on Monday.

Nine regions have been removed from the category of hot spots while two added, taking the total to 579.

