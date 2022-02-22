Amaravati, Feb 22 (PTI): The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night effected top-level changes in the state bureaucracy, making 1990 batch IAS officer K S Jawahar Reddy the Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and 1992 batch IPS officer P S R Anjaneyulu the crucial chief of Intelligence.

Jawahar Reddy will continue to hold full additional charge of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer's post.

He had previously worked as Secretary to the then Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

K V Rajendranath Reddy, who recently took full additional charge as the state Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), has been transferred out as the Intelligence chief and posted as Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau. He was also relieved from the additional charge of DG, Vigilance and Enforcement Department.

In another significant move, 1991-batch IAS officer G Sai Prasad has been made the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and the incumbent Neerabh Kumar Prasad (1987) has been transferred back to the Environment, Forests and Science and Technology Department as the Special Chief Secretary.

Sai Prasad has also been given full additional charge as Special Chief Secretary (Revenue-Lands and Disaster Management).

Shashi Bhushan Kumar (1996) has been shifted back from Finance to the Water Resources Department as the Principal Secretary.

M T Krishna Babu (1993), currently Principal Secretary Transport, Roads and Buildings, has been placed in full additional charge of the Transport Commissioner's post.

Babu Ahamed (2003) has been given additional charge as Secretary to AP Public Service Commission.

IPS officer P S R Anjaneyulu has been holding additional charge as Transport Commissioner and APPSC Secretary so far.

Shankha Brata Bagchi, IPS officer of 1996 batch, has been posted as Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement Department.

