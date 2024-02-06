New Delhi, February 6: A key conspirator of the recently busted terror module in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested by staff of the New Delhi Railway Station, said police on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Riyaz Ahmad, was arrested on February 4. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, "The accused was involved in hatching conspiracy along with Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LOC by the terrorist handlers."

Specific information was received from investigation agencies in Jammu and Kashmir on February 4 that Riyaz Ahmad, a resident of Village New Gabra Tehsil Karnah in District Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, is wanted in the recent terror module case busted by them. The terror module case pertains to January 27, wherein five people were arrested and arms, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered.

These arms and ammunition were sent by POK-based LeT terrorist handlers, namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh, alias Shakoor and Qazi Mohammad Khushal. Both were operating from across the border. Further, it was informed that the alleged Riyaz Ahmad was absconding and would reach New Delhi Railway Station shortly in the early hours of Tuesday morning, said the official.Sensing the gravity of the matter, a team comprising Inspector Vishwanath Paswan, SHO/NDRS, SI Naseeb Singh, ASI Yadram, ASI Sushil, HC Jaiveer and HC Gaurav was constituted and immediately deployed at all the entry, exits and strategic points of New Delhi Railway Station.

"The alert staff acted promptly, identified the alleged Riyaz Ahmad in the crowd and apprehended him while he was trying to flee from Exit Gate No. 1 of New Delhi Railway Station in the early hours," said the DCP. The accused was then subjected to intensive interrogation, and it was revealed that he, along with his friend Altaf, had boarded the Mahakaushal Express from Jabalpur and reached Hazarat Nizamuddin railway station at about 3:00 PM on February 3, 2024.

From there, they took an auto and reached NDRS, after which the accused, Riyaz Ahmad, was about to go to some other hideout, said the official.Riyaz Ahmad is suspected of having received a consignment of arms and ammunition from Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather, both already arrested by J&K Police. Accused Riyaz Ahmad and his friend Altaf retired from the Indian Army on January 31, 2023.A mobile phone and one SIM card have been recovered from the possession of Riyaz Ahmad.

LeT Terrorist, Key Conspirator of Kupwara Terror Module, arrrested from New Delhi Railway Station. He played an instrumental role in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LOC.#RiyazAhmed pic.twitter.com/X6oqq4Oayo — Ishani K (@IshaniKrishnaa) February 6, 2024

Accused Riyaz Ahmad has been arrested under appropriate sections of law and police officials of the concerned police station in Jammu and Kashmir have been informed of further necessary action at their end. Earlier in January, five LeT associates were arrested in Karnah who were involved in the smuggling of various arms and ammunition. Arms, arms and ammunition and other incriminating material recovered from them included five AK rifles (short), five AK magazines and 16 short AK rounds. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

