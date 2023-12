Mumbai Terror Attack: Extradite Founder of Lashkar-E-Taiba and 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed, India Tells Pakistan

New Delhi, December 28: India has asked Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The Ministry of External Affairs has requested the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate the legal process for the extradition of Hafiz Saeed, sources said.

Saeed has been listed as the most-wanted terrorist in India. In the 26/11 Mumbai attacks more than 160 people, including American citizens, lost their lives. Several media reports in Pakistan have mentioned that the Indian government has requested the handover of the terrorist from the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: From Tukaram Omble To Hemant Karkare, Remembering Bravehearts Who Made Supreme Sacrifice While Fighting Pakistani Terrorists.

Experts say that there is no formal agreement between India and Pakistan for such type of extradition. Besides India, many other countries have also declared Hafiz Saeed as a terrorist. The US has also announced a reward nearly 100 million dollars for Hafiz Saeed and his organisation. Saeed has already been imprisoned in connection with terrorist funding cases. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks History and Significance: 15 Years On, Remembering the 2008 Terror Attacks That Shook the Entire Nation and Witnessed Supreme Sacrifice of Great Heroes.

Defense experts said that if Pakistan is interested in maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries and intends to control terrorism, then it should take positive steps regarding Saeed’s extradition request.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2023 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).