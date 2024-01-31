New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to 3.8 per cent in December 2023 against 8.3 per cent in the year-ago period, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

The core sector (coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity) growth in November was 7.9 per cent.

It was 8.3 per cent in December 2022.

The growth of eight sectors was flat at 8.1 per cent year-on-year in the April-December 2023-24.

