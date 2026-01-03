New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday participated in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Sri Sakthi Amma at Sripuram, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, and expressed his immense happiness at being part of the occasion marking 50 years of Sri Sakthi Amma's spiritual journey, according to the Vice President's Secretariat.

The Vice President said that the sanctity and spiritual eminence of the Sripuram Golden Temple are reflected in the visits of former Presidents of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, and more recently, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who visited the temple last month.

According to the release, emphasising Sri Sakthi Amma's commitment to dharma, the Vice President said that his guidance extends beyond spirituality to comprehensive social service.

He lauded the wide range of charitable activities undertaken at Sripuram, including scholarships for students pursuing higher education, provision of drinking water in water-scarce regions, long-standing initiatives such as distributing bicycles to students, and the daily annadanam programme that serves food to thousands.

He described these initiatives as noble services rendered in the true spirit of devotion.

The Vice President further noted that more than 50,000 trees have been planted within the Sripuram campus, and several lakh saplings have been planted on the nearby Kailasagiri hills.

He termed this a monumental contribution to Mother Earth and humanity and a strong reinforcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's environmental conservation initiatives. He added that protecting the environment is itself a form of divine service.

Emphasising that true spirituality lies not merely in ritual worship but in love, compassion, and service to fellow human beings, the Vice President cited the words of poet Subramania Bharati, who said, "There is no greater penance than love."

He observed that loving and serving society constitutes the highest form of spiritual discipline.

The Vice President described Sri Sakthi Amma as a great spiritual luminary of the present age, who exemplifies the principle of "Love is Divine" through his life and actions, nurturing righteousness and spiritual consciousness across society.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President performed darshan at the Sri Narayani Temple, Sripuram, Vellore, Tamil Nadu. He prayed to Goddess Lakshmi for peace, prosperity, and happiness for all. (ANI)

