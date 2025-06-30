Lucknow, Jun 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS-Gorakhpur, scheduled for later in the day, as a significant milestone in health education in the "new Uttar Pradesh of a new India".

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the first convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur. She will also be the chief guest at the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly.

In a tweet in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "The first convocation of AIIMS, Gorakhpur is going to be held today in the august presence of Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. I will be a part of this proud occasion."

"This ceremony is a golden achievement in health education in the new Uttar Pradesh of a new India. This institute, established under the visionary guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, is becoming a centre of excellent medical education and service in North India," Adityanath said.

In another post, Adityanath said, "Today, in the sacred city of 'Nath Nagri, Bareilly, I will participate in the convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in the august presence of Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji."

"This ceremony is an inspiring moment that sets newly initiated scholars of rural development, cow conservation, and organic research on the path of national service," Adityanath said.

