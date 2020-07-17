Noida (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A wider and repaired road to connect Jewar in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district with Haryana's Palwal and Faridabad was inaugurated on Friday.

The five-km-long stretch has been completed at a cost of Rs 6.34 crore by the Public Works Department and will chiefly benefit dozens of villages near the border of the two states, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Govt Launches 52 New Mobile COVID-19 Sample Testing Buses, to be Stationed Across All High-Risk Areas.

He said the road stretch, built under an inter-state connectivity scheme, from Faleda Bangar village to Baghpur in Haryana would prove to be a milestone in the development of the Jewar assembly constituency, where a greenfield international airport is also coming up.

"This road was in bad condition for several years, and the locals had repeatedly demanded for its repair and widening so that movement to and from Haryana could be made easier. Development in the region will gain momentum with the improved road," Singh said.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: 40-Year-Old COVID-19 Positive Woman Raped Inside Quarantine Centre.

He added that the road stretch would also allow hassle-free movement of vehicles and is going to be beneficial from a geographical point of view.

An international airport spread over 5,000 hectares is coming up in Jewar at a cost of Rs 29,560 crore and is billed to be the biggest in India upon completion.

The work for its first phase, spread over 1,334 hectare and costing Rs 4,588 crore, is underway and expected to get over by 2023, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)