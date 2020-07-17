Vijaywada, July 17: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government in Andhra Pradesh on Friday launched 52 new mobile COVID-19 sample testing buses that will be stationed across all the high-risk areas. According to the details, the state government has till now stationed 102 buses in various districts across the state and collecting COVID-19 samples from across 95 locations.

Earlier on Thursday, state Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated five APSRTC Sanjeevani mobile COVID-19 sample testing buses at ENT Hospital in China Waltair in Visakhapatnam. Srinivasa Rao even claimed that the Andhra Pradesh state government has conducted over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests till now, which is highest in the country. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Rs 15,000 for Last Rites of COVID-19 Victims.

Informing about the state government's plan, the Minister said, as quoted by The Hindu, "The COVID-19 tests will continue in all the districts till a vaccine arrives. Such mobile vehicles will increase testing capacity. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 1 crore to every district for COVID-19 expenses. Quality food is being provided at the quarantine centres."

According to the Union Health Ministry's website, a total of 38,044 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed till now, out of which 19,393 recovered, while 492 died. Meanwhile, 18,159 people are still active with coronavirus in the state and their treatments are underway.

