India News | Khandu Urges Civil Servants to Drive Holistic Growth in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday urged the state's civil servants to play a transformational role in contributing to the holistic development of the northeastern state.

Agency News PTI| May 30, 2025 07:00 PM IST
Itanagar, May 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday urged the state's civil servants to play a transformational role in contributing to the holistic development of the northeastern state.

Speaking at the 16th Triennial Conference of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association (APCSOA) here, Khandu said they are not merely administrators but integral members of the communities they serve, as most of them are indigenous to the state.

“This gives you an unmatched advantage in understanding the cultural intricacies, traditional institutions, and emotional landscapes of our people,” he noted.

Khandu emphasised that today's civil servants must play a transformational role, not just an administrative one.

“You are the first point of contact for the public. You interpret government schemes in a language the people understand. You mediate between tradition and modernity. You can prevent alienation and foster ownership among people for every development initiative,” he asserted.

Khandu also assured them of continued support in terms of resources, training and autonomy.

He lauded the APCS officers for the state's “remarkable” progress in e-governance. “Our e-Vidhan, e-Cabinet, and e-File platforms are national success stories,” the chief minister said.

“We politicians frame policies, but it is you who will implement them on the ground. So, you are in the best position to tell us the areas that need attention,” Khandu said.

