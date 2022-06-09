New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday said the Congress had reached out to him to discuss a "common candidate" for the upcoming presidential election.

Elections for the next president of India will be held on July 18 with 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs voting to elect incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's successor, the Election Commission has announced.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Killed by Father After Heated Argument in Coimbatore, Arrested.

"Mallikarjun Khargeji called and consulted about a common candidate for the presidential election. I told him that the CPI would support a common candidate with secular credentials and progressive outlook. He replied that Madam Soniaji and the Congress Party also have the same position," Viswam said in a tweet.

CPI general secretary D Raja added that no overtures have been received by the party from the Congress or any other Opposition party for a consensus candidate for the polls yet.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T Reportedly Spotted on Official India Website.

Going by its strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as in many state assemblies, the BJP is in a comfortable position to ensure the victory of the candidate nominated by it.

Kovind's term ends on July 24 and an election for the next president has to be held before then.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)