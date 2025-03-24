New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making a law based on religion and said the Karnataka government's decision for reservation to the main minority in public contracts stems from a practice that has been in existence in the state since 1994.

He accused BJP-led government of trying to hide corruption cases.

"...BJP is making laws based on religion. We have never given reservations based on religion...by raising this issue today(in Parliament) without any reason, the government wants to hide its corruption cases...our Congress party and other parties in Karnataka, all together accepted the reservation started in 1994. That reservation has been there since then...continuing till today. But what is their problem?" Kharge told ANI.

The Congress chief was asked about the reported remarks of the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on the Constitution.

He said benefits of the free guarantees are reaching the doorsteps of every household and therefore, "the BJP is unhappy with the popularity" of the Congress.

"Their problem is that our five guarantees are reaching the people in Karnataka and so they are very sad that the popularity of Congress is increasing...," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday submitted a breach of privilege notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for "misleading" the House over Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's reported remarks on the Constitution.

"On 24 March, 2025, shortly after the House met, Kiren Rijiju had blatantly misled the House by attributing some false statements purportedly made by DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka," Jairam Ramesh said in his notice.

He sought breach of privilege proceedings against Rijiju.

"DK Shivakumar has since refuted the statements attributed to him to be false and derogatory in nature. Hence, the remarks made by Kiren Rijiju are false and misleading which constitute a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. It is well established that it is a breach of privilege and contempt of the House to make false and misleading statements in the House. In view of the foregoing, I request that privilege proceedings may be initiated against Kiren Rijiju in the matter," Jairam Ramesh said.

Rijiju had sought clarification from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge over Shivkumar's reported comments relating to the Constitution.

He said Shivakumar's remarks were "extremely serious." Rijiju also demanded resignation of Shivakumar. He said constitution framers were against religion-based reservation."If you have guts, take the resignation of Deputy CM today itself," Rijiju added.

Shivakumar earlier accused the BJP of trying to twist his remarks and said he is consulting his legal team.

"I don't want to comment much on it. There is no hide-and-seek in this issue. On quota, there are several judgments which have come, and after every judgment, amendments have been made to the Constitution; there is nothing else. So they (BJP) are trying to twist it. They don't have any issues," the Karnataka Dy CM told ANI. (ANI)

