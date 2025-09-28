New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at a political rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu.

Kharge said he was deeply distressed by the unfortunate and tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed the lives of several innocent people.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will Employees and Pensioners Have to Wait Until 2028 for Implementation?.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured. I urge all Congress workers to provide every possible assistance to the victims and their families and work alongside the authorities in relief and prompt medical assistance," he said in a post on X.

Priyanka Gandhi extended condolences to the families of the victims.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: 36 Dead and 58 Injured; Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces INR 10 Lakh Ex Gratia for Kin of Victims, Judicial Probe Ordered.

"Heartbroken by the tragic stampede in Karur, TN. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy. May they find strength in this difficult time, and may the injured recover soon. I urge all Congress workers in the region to promptly assist the injured and support the families and authorities in relief efforts," she said in a post on X.

Thirty-one people were killed while 58 others were injured in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening, officials said.

Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur following the Chief Minister's instructions, stated that MK Stalin will visit Karur tomorrow (Sunday) to assess the situation and meet with the victims and their families.

He added that instructions have been given to private hospitals not to collect charges from the injured and to provide all necessary medical care."Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede, and 58 people have been admitted to the hospital. After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment...Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will come here himself. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment," Senthil Balaji told reporters.

Tamil Nadu ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devarsirvatham told ANI, "There is a possibility that more than 30 people may have died. I am on my way to Karur to inspect the site." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)