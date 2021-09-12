Chandigarh, Sep 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday congratulated Bhupendra Patel on his election as the BJP legislative party leader in Gujarat, paving the way for him to become the state's next chief minister.

Patel (59), a first-time MLA, was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader in Gandhinagar on Sunday. He will replace Vijay Rupani as chief minister.

Khattar will attend Patel's oath-taking ceremony in Gandhinagar on Monday, an official statement said here.

The proposal to elect him the legislature party leader was moved by Vijay Rupani, whose resignation from the CM post on Saturday, over a year ahead of the state assembly polls, surprised many political observers.

Most of the 112 MLAs of the party in the 182-member Assembly were present at the meeting, BJP sources said.

