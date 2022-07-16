Chandigarh, July 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday urged people to enthusiastically participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Tricolour on each house) campaign from August 13 to 15.

Khattar presided over a state-level meeting regarding this campaign with administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners and other officials through video conferencing and directed them to ensure supply of tricolour till the last mile.

"'Har Ghar Tiranga' is certainly a unique campaign, as it envisages Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of invoking the feeling of patriotism among the citizens along with promoting awareness about the national flag.

"Therefore, Haryana has to play a pivotal role in this campaign," an official statement quoting Khattar said.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a nationwide campaign to encourage people to hoist the national flag at their homes.

Calling upon NGOs and social organisations to ensure their active participation, Kkhattar said 'Har Ghar Tiranga' holds special importance for every citizen, hence maximum participation is expected.

Adequate availability of tricolour should be ensured for the NGOs, citizens and other social organizations, the CM said.

He further directed officials concerned to launch extensive and aggressive IEC (information, education and communication) activities across the state for mass awareness.

"We have not got the freedom overnight, we have earned it after several supreme sacrifices. Therefore in this campaign, maximum participation should be ensured and the campaign should not be limited to the hoisting of tricolours at homes only, rather every possible effort should be made to paste the tricolours on vehicles. This campaign should be celebrated as a national festival," said Khattar.

Calling upon the people of the state, especially the youth, to enthusiastically participate in this campaign, the CM said every Haryanvi has to move forward with the 'Nation First, Always First' mantra.

He further said this campaign will certainly prove a pivotal step in giving out a strong message to those who try to spread anti-national activities.

The CM said every political leader should ensure his or her participation in this national festival.

Rising above the political ideologies, every political party should participate in this campaign, the statement quoting Khattar said.

The CM said various activities like marathon and cycle rallies should be planned a week ahead of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

He said no stone should be left unturned to ensure that this campaign should emerge as a 'Jan Andolan' (public movement).

"Every Deputy Commissioner should set a target of how many flags are needed in their respective districts, along with ensuring smooth house-to-house supply," said Khattar.

A portal will be developed and all the information related to this campaign will be uploaded on it, he said, adding that the government offices and NGOs will also upload their requirements about the flags.

House to house teams should also be constituted for distribution and hoisting of flags at every home across Haryana, said Khattar.

