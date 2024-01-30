Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut's younger brother Sandeep Raut in connection with the money laundering case related to the "Khichdi scam" of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Sandeep Raut, accompanied by Sanjay Raut, appeared before the probe agency at its office in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 11.30 am.

As per the case details, rules were violated when the BMC gave a contract for providing ‘Khichdi' packets to migrant workers stranded in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ED has arrested Aditya Thackeray's close aide and Yuva Sena functionary, Suraj Chavan, in the case alleging that he helped Force One Multi Services to bag the contract due to his proximity to a senior politician and a BMC official, and made a wrongful gain of Rs 1.35 crore out of the transaction.

Speaking to reporters outside the ED office, Sandeep Raut said he had done nothing wrong in the past and will not do any wrong in future.

"I will answer questions posed by ED officials," he said, adding that the action was politics of revenge and animosity.

The ED has been questioning Sandeep Raut for more than six hours.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former mayor Kishori Pednekar also appeared before the probe agency in connection with an alleged scam in the purchase of body bags by the BMC during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ED is probing alleged money laundering in the civic purchase of body bags.

Pednekar and two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials were booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, who had alleged irregularities in the purchase of body bags.

