Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A female doctor was allegedly attacked by a relative of a patient at MGM Hospital, Aurangabad after the patient passed away during treatment at the hospital.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the patient's relative created a ruckus inside the hospital and damaged various equipment.

"Our doctor had gone to inform the relatives about the patient's demise when one of them slapped her," said Dr Hampapur Raghavan, the medical superintendent of MGM Hospital, Aurangabad.

"The relatives of the patient created a ruckus inside the hospital and damaged our costly equipment. The doctors on duty tried to control the situation but the relatives did not listen to anyone. Later, we had to call the police and take their help," he added.

Dr Raghavan added that the lady doctor has also filed an FIR.

"This act is condemnable and this also affects the morale of our doctors," said Dr Raghavan. (ANI)

