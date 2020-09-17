Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday met the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and handed over a complaint against BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar for indulging in alleged various corrupt practices.

"We have met with the BMC Commissioner and have given them proof of corruption in the Worli Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project where the BMC Mayor has occupied four offices," Somaiya said.

He also alleged that she had given BMC contracts to her family and relatives.

"All these irregularities illegalities were brought to the notice of the Commissioner and I have demanded action against her," Somaiya added. (ANI)

