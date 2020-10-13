Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 13 (ANI): The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) continued with its 'Rail Roko Andolan' for the 20th day on Tuesday as a symbol of protest against the three farm laws, which were passed recently in the Parliament.

The 'Rail Roko' agitation was initiated by the KMSC in Punjab on September 24 and was scheduled to conclude on September 26, but now it has been extended by several days.

The protesters under the banner of the KMSC have blocked the railway tracks by putting up tents on the railway lines, and sitting on them.

Today, protesters in Amritsar raised slogans against the state as well as Central governments.

The farmers are protesting against the three farm sector laws passed in the last monsoon session of Parliament.

The three laws are Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

