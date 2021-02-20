Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Friday night arrived here and will offer prayers at Tirupati temple on Saturday.

While speaking to reporters at Renigunta Airport, Reddy said: "After Supreme Court verdict, grand Ram mandir is being constructed at Ayodhya. Fund for temple construction is being collected from people of all walks of life, from all villages and towns in the country beyond political barriers."

Reddy expressed happiness that the people are actively and voluntarily contributing to the Ram temple.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge of the Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram Temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)