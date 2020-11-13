Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Thursday ridiculed Minister of State (MoS) G Kishan Reddy's remarks on the phone tapping issue in Telangana, saying that despite having the authority to initiate an investigation, Reddy wanted to complain to the election commission like a "normal citizen".

Speaking to ANI, Dasoju said, "Despite being in a constitutional post and having the competent authority to initiate an investigation on the Telangana Chief Minister and the police department, how can Kishan Reddy talk like a normal citizen who wanted to complain to the election commission?"

The Congress leader further said that the Union Minister should showcase his calibre by taking necessary action against the miscreants who were violating the right to privacy of citizens.

"Being an empowered person, the Union Minister himself cries foul, imagine what would be the condition of a normal citizen in this country. It is a known fact that phones are being tapped in Telangana as per the instructions given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for a long time. Now the Union Minister himself has realized this fact. So why can't the minister directly take action against the culprits? And why is he still talking about lodging a complaint before the election commission?" Dasoju questioned.

The Congress leader further said that he had already complained about the misuse of public data to the Chief Secretary of Telangana and the Union Home Ministry.

"Telangana Police and IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan have been violating the rights of individual freedom and their privacy by misusing public data collected during the comprehensive survey. The state government itself is behaving like a 'peeping Tom' by resorting to the unaccepted activities. Despite complaining about the issue a long time ago, there was no action taken against them," he alleged. (ANI)

