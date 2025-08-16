Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma on Saturday said rescue and relief operations following the flash flood in Kishtwar have made significant progress.

"On the first day, only the injured were evacuated and sent to the hospital. On the second day, the challenge was to rescue stranded travellers and clear the debris. To a large extent, we succeeded in this," Sharma said.

He added that weather and road conditions were clear on the third day, allowing rescue operations to proceed more smoothly.

"The entire operation was under the command of the army, and all companies of NDRF, CISF, SDRF, and BRO assisted them. Since morning, six bodies have been recovered... Today's relief and rescue operation went very well... In the next two days, a Bailey bridge will be set up here," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed that 55 bodies have been recovered so far, with many people still missing.

"Till now, 55 bodies have been retrieved. We have lost many precious lives, and many people are still missing...We have got information about the recovery of a body near the Dul Hasti dam site," Abdullah said.

He said the priorities remain rescue and saving lives, followed by relief and rehabilitation. "In these difficult times, we are with those affected," he added.

Additional security forces and disaster teams, including CISF, CRPF, SDRF, and BRO, are engaged in ongoing rescue operations. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has committed to providing land for affected families to rebuild homes, according to officials.

CM Abdullah also announced ex-gratia payments from the CM's Relief Fund to victims and affected families, including Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to the severely injured, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries. Financial assistance will also be provided for damages to houses ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the severity of the damage.

The extensive rescue operation aims to evacuate stranded travellers and clear debris caused by the cloudburst-triggered flash flood that struck on August 14 in the Chosoti area of Kishtwar district. (ANI)

