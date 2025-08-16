Mumbai, August 16: Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher was invited by the President of India to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and said that he felt honoured and blessed. Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures from the At Home ceremony, a prestigious reception hosted by the President of India on Independence Day, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the National Capital.

“Thank you Hon. Rashtrapati #DraupadiMurmu ji for inviting me to #RashtrapatiBhavan for the #AtHome ceremony. I felt Honoured and Blessed! It was a very elegant and grand ceremony! And I also had the privilege of meeting so many other dignitaries from other walks of life and fields. Bahut Bahut dhanyawaad aur aabhaar. Jai Hind,” he wrote as the caption. Anupam Kher Breaks Silence on ‘Tanvi the Great’ Box Office Clash With ‘Saiyaara’, Says ‘Criterion of Success Is Not Only Money but Also Respect’.

On the film front, Anupam’s latest release was “Tanvi The Great”, which follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.

Anupam Kher Expresses Gratitude for Invite at Rashtrapati Bhavan

He will be seen as Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Agnihotri's "The Bengal Files". The actor added that he achieved the look of Gandhi without using any prosthetics. Sharing his primary look, he wrote on Instagram: "Some roles change your thoughts, your habits, your inner self. Playing #GandhiJi is one such role. Sharing it with you all for the first time my character from @vivekagnihotri's #TheBengalFiles! No prosthetics was used here! Jai Hind (sic)!" ‘Aage Bhi Mera Khayal Rakhna’: Anupam Kher Completes 44 Years in Mumbai, Credits City for Making Him What He Is Today.

The movie marks the third installment in Agnihotri's "Files" trilogy, after "The Tashkent Files" (2019) and "The Kashmir Files" (2022). Kher was also a part of "The Kashmir Files". Set to release in theatres on September 5, "The Bengal Files" also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Puneet Issar, and Saswata Chatterjee in significant roles, along with others.

