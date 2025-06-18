Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that the KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) has been instructed to apply to Bengaluru Metro to open Nandini outlets in 8 metro stations. The Deputy CM's statement came after there was some criticism by opposition groups after Amul opened outlets at two Bengaluru metro stations.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence in Kumarapark, he said, "BMRCL had called for a global tender and Amul was the lone applicant. We have instructed KMF to submit its application to BMRCL. KMF will open Nandini outlets in 8 metro stations. Amul has already opened its outlets in two metro stations. It is not appropriate to close down the existing outlets. We have informed the BMRCL to allow KMF to open Nandi outlets in the remaining 8 metro stations," he added.

DK Shivakumar said that he had a meeting with the MLAs on the party organisation and Greater Bengaluru Municipal Corporation elections. He mentioned that the party leaders have discussed forming corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

"We had a meeting with our MLAs on party organisation and Greater Bengaluru Authority elections. The formation of corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority has been discussed with our leaders; it needs to be discussed with the Opposition leaders. We will take a decision, taking them into confidence," he said.

He added that a helpline has been released for waste disposal under the Swachchaa Bengaluru initiative. Citizens can take photographs of garbage and send them to the helpline. Action will be taken against it in a week.

"Under the Swachchaa Bengaluru initiative, we have released a helpline for waste disposal. The public can take a photo of the garbage pile-up and send it to this number, and action will be taken within a week. As far as pothole filling, we have given funds to the respective MLAs", the Karnataka Deputy CM said.

DK Shivakumar explained the "e-khata" campaign, which was launched on a pilot basis in Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's constituency. As many as 25,000 katas are ready and will be delivered to doorsteps from July 1.

"We have designed a campaign for the disbursal of e-khatas in Bengaluru. The campaign was kicked off on a pilot basis in Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's constituency. As many as 25,000 e-khatas are ready and they will be delivered to the doorsteps from July 1. There are about 25 lakh residences, and only about 5 lakh people have uploaded the documents. The campaign will go on for a month," he informed.

Asked about white topping in Bengaluru, he said, "White topping work is going on in many places in the city. I have inspected the quality of the works personally at many places."

When a reporter pointed out that BBMP hasn't done anything about the falling of dead branches, he said, "The BBMP officials are not sitting idle on this; they are working on a priority basis."

Replying to a query about whether there had been a discussion on issuing B katas, he said, "This has been discussed in the Cabinet meeting. We will announce after deliberating on the legal aspects." (ANI)

