New Delhi, June 18: A juvenile home inmate lodged in a centre in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila was killed in a fight over bathing in the washing zone, police said Wednesday. The victim was a boy detained in an attempted murder case at the Hauz Khas Police Station, as was one of the accused. The other inmate involved in the attack was booked under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (joint liability) of the IPC by the Mundka police. Police are verifying the age of the victim and the two accused. Baltimore Jail Staff Failed to Protect a Deaf Man Killed by His Cellmate, Lawsuit Says.

The boy was declared brought dead at Hindu Rao Hospital at 9.46 am on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said. The incident took place at the Special Home for Boys (OHB-A), located on Magazine Road, Majnu Ka Tila. "Preliminary inquiry revealed that around 9.15 am, the deceased was involved in a quarrel with two inmates over the use of the washroom for bathing," the officer said. Kaushambi: 104-Year-Old Man Released After 43 Years in Jail As Allahabad High Court Acquits Him in 1977 Murder Case.

An inquiry in the matter has been initiated by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Banthia said. "The concerned Judicial Magistrate and the family of the deceased have been informed. An enquiry under Section 196 of the BNSS (Inquiry by a Magistrate into the cause of death) is being conducted by the Judicial Magistrate," the officer said. A case under sections 103(1) (Punishment for murder) of the BNS was registered at Timarpur Police Station, he said. The boy's body has been preserved at the hospital's mortuary, awaiting post-mortem.