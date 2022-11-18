Kochi, Nov 18 (PTI) The eighth edition of the global symposium on Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries (GAF8) will be held here from November 21 to 23.

The conference is jointly organised by Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries Section of the Asian Fisheries Society, ICAR- Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Kochi, a premiere research organisation under Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the Society of Fisheries Technologists, India (SOFTI), a statement said here.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will officially launch the conference on November 20, it said.

The eighth in the global series, GAF8 is organised on the theme 'Shaping the Future: Gender Justice for Sustainable Aquaculture and Fisheries' and is highlighted through various sub-themes related to the gender issues in the fisheries sector.

The aim of the conference is to bring forward gender issues in the aquaculture and fisheries sector and discuss potential solutions through a gendered lens.

Furthermore, the conference will provide a platform for gaining new insights and establishing networks of stakeholders associated with fisheries and related activities from various parts of the world, it said.

The three-day conference will bring together over 300 scientists, academicians, gender experts, policymakers and students from India and abroad. Delegates from 20 countries will present papers in GAF8.

Besides six focal themes, there are 10 special sessions organised by international and national organisations, including the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN, Pacific Community, BOBP, ICSF etc.

"We are honoured to bring this global conference to India and happy that this has generated wide interest in the gender researchers globally," said George Ninan, Director, ICAR-CIFT, Kochi and Organising Secretary, GAF8.

The CIFT, set up in 1957, is the only national centre in the country where research in all disciplines relating to fishing and fish processing is undertaken. The institute started functioning in Kochi in the same year, the statement added.

