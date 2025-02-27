Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) Commuters will be able to purchase multiple paper-based tickets with QR codes in a single transaction by Kolkata Metro Railway from February 28 in all lines except one, the authorities said on Thursday.

At present, only one paper-based QR ticket can be purchased at a time by anyone in a single transaction.

Also Read | Prayagraj: West Bengal Man Arrested for Filming, Sharing Bathing Videos of Women at Maha Kumbh Mela.

The move will help in reducing the queue length and waiting time for ticketing at the counters.

From February 28, up to seven paper-based QR tickets can be purchased in a single transaction on behalf of a commuter, the Metro Railway said in a statement.

Also Read | Idli-Sambar, Vada Pav Sale on Beach Shacks Behind Decline in International Tourists in Goa, Claims BJP MLA Michael Lobo (Watch Video).

This service will be available on all lines except the Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat).

Currently, train services are run in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia), Orange Line (New Garia-Ruby Crossing), Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade) and Purple Line corridors of Metro Railway, Kolkata.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)