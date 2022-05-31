New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): After an 18-year-old woman make-up artist and model died allegedly by suicide, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday took cognisance of the matter and asked Kolkata Police to take appropriate action and to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter.

The NCW tweeted, "@NCWIndia has taken cognisance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPKolkata to take appropriate action & to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. Action taken must be apprised along with copy of post-mortem report."

The body of 18-year-old Saraswati Das was found hanging in the room of her residence at Bediadanga in the Kasba area on Sunday, the police said. However, no suicide note was found.

This is the fourth such incident in the city in recent weeks involving a member of the showbiz industry.

Last week Manjusha (26), a model, was found hanging in her room in Kolkata. The suspected suicide of her friend and colleague Bidisha De Majumdar on Wednesday had upset her.

TV actor Pallabi Dey was also found dead in her apartment on May 15. (ANI)

