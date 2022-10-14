Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 14 (ANI): Kolkata police on Thursday night busted one Munger-based improvised firearm and counterfeit currency racket, said a press release on Friday.

The accused persons are identified as Md. Imtiyaz @ Abbu (40), Md. Sahil Mallik (19), Indrajeet Sharma (24), and Vickey Prasad (35), added the press release.

Also Read | The #Chandigarh-based Dialogue Highway Trust, Conducted the Sixth Blind Walk, to Give an … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The police recovered one iron-made improvised carbine with a dual magazine, 10 pcs of iron-made improvised semifinished pistol body and high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 50,000 (Rs 500 x100pcs) were recovered and seized from their possession.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Also Read | India Successfully Launches Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile From INS Arihant.

The accused persons were produced before the Ld. CMM, Calcutta today and remanded to 14 days police custody. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)