Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): Kolkata police has formed a five-member Special team to investigate the alleged gangrape of a law student in Kolkata.

The latest development came as the opposition parties mounted pressure on the ruling Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and demanded her resignation and security for women at educational institutions.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pradip Kumar Ghosal of South Suburban Division (SSD) will lead the special team.

Meanwhile, the three accused, Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, whom the police have named, have been remanded to police custody till July 1.

A 5-member SIT has been formed under the supervision of ACP Pradip Kumar Ghosal, SSD, to investigate the alleged gangrape incident at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata on 25th June evening, as per the Kolkata Police

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday, June 25.

The West Bengal unit of the Congress party staged a protest in Durgapur on Saturday over the alleged gangrape of a law student in Kolkata. Carrying party flags, protesters also held a sit-in demonstration. Police intervened to disperse the crowd in order to ease traffic congestion.

A protester told ANI, "Mamata Banerjee is the first lady Chief Minister of West Bengal. A common citizen of Bengal had trusted her with the responsibility of safeguarding the women."

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was detained on Saturday while protesting against the incident.

The protest was organised by the party at Gariahat Crossing in Kolkata. Waiving the BJP flags, they attempted to climb over the barricades guarded by police personnel.

"This is the face of democracy in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has ruined democracy in the state...The police have arrested me and other workers (of the BJP)...," he told reporters while being escorted by police to a van.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Sambit Patra told reporters while addressing a press conference, "We are not asking for clarification from Mamata Banerjee. We are asking her to apologise and resign," Patra said. (ANI)

