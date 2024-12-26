Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's musical creations will take centre stage at a special concert in the city's Kasba area on January 12 where renowned singers such as Indranil Sen, Sriradha Bandopadhyay and Manomay Bhattacharya will lend their voices to the TMC chief's compositions.

The event marking the inauguration of the Pithe Puli Festival, organised by TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh, will feature 32 of Banerjee's songs.

Indranil Sen, who is a state minister, lives in Rajdanga area, where the festival is being held.

"The chief minister's songs have gained significant recognition and are loved by many. This concert aims to highlight her talent as a songwriter and composer," Ghosh said.

The festival, a five-day celebration, has grown in prominence over the years. This year, the addition of Banerjee's compositions is likely to draw even more attendees.

Banerjee's passion for songwriting is well-documented, with her compositions frequently released during Durga Puja.

Recently, her work has expanded to other occasions, including Christmas.

Her latest song, written and composed for the holiday season, was unveiled during the Christmas festival inauguration at Allen Park on December 19.

Speaking about her creations, she said, "I write songs for all kinds of festivals. This time, I thought, why not create something for Christmas? I wrote this song while taking a walk a couple of days ago."

The Christmas song, recorded by Sriradha Bandopadhyay under the guidance of Indranil Sen, was played at the Allen Park event. Banerjee has also contributed music for other high-profile events, including the theme song for Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja, organised by minister Aroop Biswas.

That song, performed by Shreya Ghoshal, became a seasonal favourite, with many TMC leaders using it as their ringtone.

