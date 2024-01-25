Kota (Rajasthan) Jan 25 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Thursday sentenced a coaching tutor to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl student for around 2 years and blackmailing her, a public prosecutor said.

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 2,10,000 upon the convict, public prosecutor at POCSO court Rakesh Thakore said.

The convict, Arif Mohammad Ansari (43), proprietor of Guru Shikhar coaching classes in Bundi here, repeatedly raped the minor student of his coaching institute, Thakore said.

The matter came to light after the girl lodged a complaint on January 3, 2021 and alleged Ansari of raping her for around 2 years and using her private pictures and videos to blackmail her, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged a case against the coaching tutor under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the public prosecutor said.

Ansari went absconding after the FIR was lodged. He was arrested a few months later but released on bail, Thakore said.

Observing that such an act by a teacher with his student is unfortunate, the POCSO court judge Salim Badra on Thursday held Ansari guilty of raping and blackmailing the minor girl and awarded him life term, he said.

The statements of 15 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 44 documents were produced before the court, he added.

