Kota, Mar 19 (PTI) A minor girl who had separated from her parents around four year ago in Madhya Pradesh's Jaora city was reunited with her family here on Friday.

The girl was 9-year-old at the time of the incident. She was reunited with her family at the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) office here under the Operation Milap.

She had gone missing while travelling with her family, welfare panel chief Kaniz Fatima said.

The minor girl was rescued from a railway station and was produced before the Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam CWC on August 8, 2019.

During the counselling, she expressed ignorance about her native place but mentioned that she belonged to a family near Kota city following which the girl was shifted to shelter home here, Fatima said.

The CWC eventually succeeded to locate her family in the Swami Vivekanand area. During a visit to her family on Thursday, she identified her mother. Her father is now dead, she added.

The girl has an elder brother and she is a student of Class VII right now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)