Bengaluru, June 20 (PTI) The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday said it planned to operate about 3,000 buses initially from June 21, with the government relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and permitting bus operations with riders.

"The Government of Karnataka has issued orders relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state, except in Mysuru District and has permitted bus operations with 50 per cent seating capacity," KSRTC said in a statement.

The Corporation said it will commence local and inter- district long route bus operations with effect from June 21, based on traffic density and need, except in Mysuru district, and initially it is planned to operate about 3,000 buses.

On inter-state operations, a decision will be taken in the coming days, keeping in view guidelines of the respective states, KSRTC said and requested passengers to compulsorily follow COVID-19 guidelines while travelling in the corporation buses.

In the fresh COVID guidelines announced on Saturday, the government had said buses are permitted to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour, and no travel by standing would be allowed.

In Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will resume operations of about 2,000 on Monday from 6 AM to 7 PM, official sources said.

Metro Rail services have also been permitted, with 50 per cent occupancy, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments.

Taxis, and auto rickshaws that have been permitted to operate can carry a maximum of two passengers only. PTI

