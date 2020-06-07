India News | KT Rama Rao Should Resign from His Post for Violating GO 111: Congress

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Congress on Saturday accused Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao of overruling GO 111 guidelines, using the guidelines according to his whims and fancies and asked for Minister's resignation.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress MP Revanth Reddy said instead of enforcing GO 111 guidelines, KT Rama Rao overruled the guidelines.

"KT Rama Rao constructed road to his farmhouse by blocking the water pipe which goes to Gandipet lake. As a Municipal Corporation Minister, it is his duty to run the GO 111 but he is the one who overruled the guidelines and constructed farmhouse. KT Rama Rao should resign for his position. The officials took action on poor and middle-class people, why are not they taking any action on KT Rama Rao?" Reddy said.

"Congress party does not have any objection if they remove the GO 111. Without answering our questions they arrested us by saying that we had put drone cameras near Minister's residence illegally. KT Rama Rao is using the GO 111 according to his whims and fancies. The green tribunal ordered for investigation and in that there are seven persons under the KT Rama Rao department to be investigated. KT Rama Rao should resign and cooperate for the investigation else KCR should terminate KTR from the position make the investigation legally," he added.

GO 111 prohibits establishment of industries, hotels and residential complexes in a 10-km radius surrounding the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar to protect the catchment area.

Reddy further said that he is questioning KT Rama Rao openly. "There is a land on KT Rama Rao's wife name Shailima and I will prove that. Why did not he mention it in his election affidavit? There is a land of 8 acres on KT Rama Rao's wife's name which is 7kms away from his farmhouse. I will prove this and am questioning KT Rama Rao openly," he said.

In the same press conference, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy said "For few months we are noticing that minister KT Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is constructing his farmhouse illegally violating GO 111. Our party MP Revanth Reddy complained about the same to National Green tribunal and they ordered for investigation on KT Rama Rao."

"Revanth Reddy was troubled for complaining on KT Rama Rao which is not fair. But the investigation was not done appropriately as the officials were from his side. So, it is not possible to enquire you with your officials that is why KT Rama Rao should resign from his post. The investigation will be done legally only when he resigns," he added.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said that it is high time the NGT wakes up and stops taking directives from governments. "It is high time the NGT wakes up and stops taking directives from governments. It was set up in 2010 to check governmental insensitivity to environmental laws and give the public a chance to hold governments to account," Ramesh tweeted on Saturday.

Reacting to the allegations leveled against him, KT Rama Rao in a tweet said, "The NGT case filed against me by a congressman is a deliberate personal vilification campaign based on utter false statements. It remains a fact that I don't own the property as clarified by me earlier I will seek appropriate legal remedies by exposing falsehood of allegations."

Supporting, KT Rama Rao, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi replied to Rao's tweet showing his support. "We are with you @KTRTRS, continue to do the good work. Political detractors are frustrated & also because you have been a successful minister @MinisterKTR," Owaisi tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal while hearing a petition filed by Congress MP Revanth Reddy ordered the formation of a fact-finding committee and sought a report within two months.

In his petition, Reddy stated that the farmhouse has been built in a bio conservation zone near Janwada village of Ranga Reddy district.

The tribunal also issued notices to the Telangana Government and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao for allegedly violating GO 111 issued in 1996 in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, banning construction and development activities in the catchment areas of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

Earlier, on Thursday, Congress MP Revanth Reddy was arrested for flying a drone over a farmhouse, which reportedly belongs to Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao. (ANI)

