New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Karnataka state BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday paid a courtesy call to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

This was the Vijayendras first meeting after his appointment as state BJP chief in November.

Union Parliament Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and two state MPs, Prathap Simha from Mysore and Maniswamy from Kolar, were also present in the meeting.

Before meeting Shah, Vijayendra, who is a son of senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, also made a courtesy call on former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda here in the national capital.

