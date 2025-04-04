New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday met Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and discussed development of Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Vijaypur airports.

Regarding the Mysuru airport, Siddaramaiah said the state government has borne the cost of Rs 319.14 crore for acquiring 240 acres of land required for the runway expansion.

"The Airports Authority of India is requested to plan the expansion works, bear the estimated cost of Rs 101.84 crore required for utility shifting and take up the runway expansion/development works at the earliest," he said in a letter written to the central minister.

State Industries Minister M B Patil and state government officials were present in the meeting.

