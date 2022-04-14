Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday presented Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar awards and highlighted the subsidies for the scheduled castes and tribes in the state.

"The SC, ST communities would be provided free power upto 75 units, a subsidy of Rs 20 lakh is being given for the purchase of land, under the skills development programme training would be provided for 75,000 youth, about 50,000 SC, ST students are being provided with special coaching for competitive exams, hostel clusters are being built for SC, ST and minority students at a cost of Rs 280 crore," Bommai said.

Bommai also called education, employment and empowerment as the way for the welfare of the weaker sections.

"Our government would build 100 Ambedkar hostels. The subsidy for self-employment has been raised from Rs50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, loans would be provided at a lower rate of interest," added Bommai.

Calling Dr Ambedkar an inspiration, Bommai mentioned the state government's commitment of development and said," The government is committed to usher in an era of development in the State and Ambedkar is the inspiration behind this resolve. The proposed Rs52 cr 'Spoorthi Soudha' would house all the offices rendering various services for the weaker sections."

The Chief Minister was speaking after presenting the Dr BR Ambedkar awards as part of the 131st birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Ambedkar. (ANI)

