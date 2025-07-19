Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) The Karnataka government has proposed to establish five city corporations in the 'Greater Bengaluru Area', and has invited public suggestions and objections in this regard, which need to be submitted within 30 days.

The five city corporations are: Bengaluru West City Corporation, Bengaluru South City Corporation, Bengaluru North City Corporation, Bengaluru East City Corporation, and Bengaluru Central City Corporation.

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, that allowed for the creation of up to seven city corporations to manage the city, came into effect from May 15, and the Greater Bengaluru Area was limited to the area covered by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

"In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of section 5 and sub-section (1) of section 7 of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, after taking into consideration the population, area, density of population, the revenue generated, the percentage of employment in nonagricultural activities, the economic importance, the infrastructural provisions available in the area and fulfilment of conditions stipulated in second proviso of sub-section (1) of section 5 of the said Act, the Government of Karnataka proposes to establish 5 number of City Corporations in Greater Bengaluru Area," the Urban Development department said in a release.

It said as per the provisions of the act, notice is hereby given for the information of all the persons likely to be affected thereby that the proposal will be taken into consideration after expiry of thirty days from the date of publication of this notification in the official Gazette.

Any objection or suggestion which may be received by the state government from any person with respect to the said draft, before the expiry of period specified above, will be considered by the state government, it added.

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill that was passed by both houses of the state legislature earlier this year, despite opposition from the BJP, proposes restructuring the BBMP by splitting it into a maximum of seven city corporations, in the Greater Bengaluru Area.

It also provides for a constitution of a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for coordination and supervision, and 30 months terms for the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

The GBA would be headed by the chief minister as the ex-officio chairperson, while the minister in charge of development of Bengaluru would be the ex-officio vice-chairperson.

