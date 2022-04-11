Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): Karnataka government will organise "Folk Utsav" in all the assembly constituencies of the state, informed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

Speaking after inaugurating the "Janapada Utsav-2022" in Padmanabha Nagar, Bommai said, "Folk Utsav would be organised in all the Assembly Constituencies of the state. With the far-sighted measures of Prime Minister Modi and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's effective action, Karnataka has successfully tackled the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, the Janapada Utsav is being held after two years."

The huge gathering to witness the Utsava is ample proof of the cultural and linguistic richness of Kannada. Nobody can deny Kannada the top spot it has among the languages in India, Bommai said.

The Folk University in Shiggaon is the only one of its kind in the entire world. It is a gift from BS Yediyurappa. We should strive to retain the Folk University and the Kannada University in Hampi, he added. (ANI)

