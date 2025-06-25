Bengaluru, Jun 25 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued orders to implement the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) for mango farmers during the 2025-26 marketing season, following approval from the Central Government.

The scheme aims to stabilise incomes for mango growers amid falling market prices. Around Rs 101 crore has been allocated from the Revolving Fund for its implementation, with 50 per cent of the cost to be reimbursed by the Union Government.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs 48th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Key Projects and Stresses Time-Bound Execution.

According to estimates, Karnataka expects mango production of 8 to 10 lakh metric tonnes from 1.39 lakh hectares across districts such as Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur.

Mango is a major commercial crop in these regions, but farmers have faced steep price drops in recent weeks.

Also Read | SEBI Imposes INR 25 Lakh Penalty on BSE for Breach of Norms Related to Dissemination of Price-Sensitive Information by Corporates.

Following appeals from District Task Force Committees and the Horticulture Department, the state had submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking procurement support under the Market Intervention Scheme–Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (MIS-PDPS).

In a letter dated June 24, 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare approved the procurement of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes under PDPS, fixing the Market Intervention Price (MIP) at Rs 1,616 per quintal. Compensation will be capped at 25 per cent of the MIP in case of a price shortfall.

Only mangoes traded through notified Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) Mandis will be eligible for the scheme, which will be in effect for one month from the date of the first recorded transaction.

The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited, Bengaluru, under the Horticulture Department, has been appointed as the nodal implementing agency, the order stated.

Farmers must pre-register to avail benefits and will be eligible to receive compensation for up to 100 quintals per person, calculated at 20 quintals per acre, limited to five acres. Farmer details will be cross-verified using Bhoomi and UIDAI-linked crop data. Price difference payments will be transferred to the farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Procurement will take place through APMCs, sub-yards, Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs), and approved mango processing units.

Secretaries of APMCs will record transactions, submit daily reports, and coordinate with the Mango Corporation to ensure seamless operations.

A scientific committee headed by the Horticulture Secretary will monitor market price trends, with official price notifications issued periodically by the Agricultural Marketing Department.

District implementation will be overseen by Deputy Commissioners, who are tasked with forming local task forces comprising officials from the Revenue, Agricultural Marketing, and Horticulture departments. They will ensure smooth execution and prevent misuse of funds.

At the end of the scheme period, the managing director of the Mango Corporation will conduct an audit and submit detailed accounts to the state and central governments for reimbursement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)