Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered issuing of notices to the Additional Chief Secretary Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) and the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Lokayukta police, in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking uploading of FIRs on websites within 24 hours.

The Division Bench Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok N Kinagi ordered issuing of notices hearing a petition filed by advocate Umapathi S, and adjourned the hearing to November 9.

The petition says that as per the Supreme Court judgment in Youth Bar Associations of India Vs Union of India case in 2016, it was mandated that the Union and State Governments should upload the copies of FIR within 24 hours of filing them.

In 2018, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) complied with those directions. In August this year, the constitution of the ACB was quashed by the HC and its powers transferred to Lokayukta. In September, the police wing of the Lokayukta was designated as a police station.

The petitioner Umapathi claimed that he has complained on September 19 that the SC directions were not being followed. He personally visited the Lokayukta to confirm that the FIRs were not being uploaded. It could also be checked on the official website of the Lokayukta. Since no action was taken by the Lokayukta police, he approached the High Court.

