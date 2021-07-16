Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): All Medical and paramedical staff will be trained in all districts regarding COVID management, said Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a training program organised by the State Health Department for doctors in the Bengaluru Urban District here on Friday.

"Vaccines are being given to persons aged above 18 years. Experts are of the opinion that the infection can also be spread to those under 18 years. The same treatment given to adults cannot be provided to children. They have to consult a paediatrician only. Therefore, children specialist doctors are being trained to handle this. Doctors in all districts will be imparted training on this," said the Minister.

"Specialist doctors are giving training and it is good if it is recorded. Therefore the training being given here should be video recorded. All doctors should be informed about this," he added.

Necessary measures have been taken as per the recommendations of the committee headed by Dr Devi Shetty regarding the likely third wave of COVID-19.

Asserting that India has successfully tackled the first wave when compared to other nations, Sudhakar said: "Infrastructure had been significantly ramped up before the second wave. 4,000 doctors have been appointed."

As Karnataka shares border with Kerala and Maharashtra, the states where COVID-19 cases are rising, the minister said: "We need to be very careful as we share borders with Kerala and Maharashtra. We need to observe all safety measures as infection is still there. Bengaluru is leading in vaccination and I congratulate all healthcare warriors for this, said the Minister.

The minister informed that they are opening a special division for children care in every district hospital. "We have provided necessary manpower for the purpose. The third wave is persistent in many countries, we cannot invite it here. We can control the spread if we put break into social and religious gatherings. We need to be careful till at least 70 per cent of the population are vaccinated," he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual conference with Chief Ministers of various states, he said Karnataka CM has requested to supply 5 lakh doses of COVID vaccines every day. "We have targeted to vaccinate 1.5 crore people in one month. Already 2.4 crore people have been vaccinated so far. We are expecting more vaccines this month."

"The Prime Minister has urged us to be more cautious. He also instructed to follow a micro containment zone policy and to increase coverage of vaccines. The Centre has already provided Rs 23,000 crores for ramping up health infrastructure and PM advised to give importance to rural health care infrastructure," he said. (ANI)

