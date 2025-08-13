Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 13 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has come down heavily on Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for his recent statement claiming that the Congress government had implemented "almost all" of the six guarantees promised to the people.

According to a press note, KTR recalled that, before the elections, the Congress party and its leaders, including Bhatti Vikramarka, had urged people to "keep the Six Guarantee cards safe" and assured that every promise would be fulfilled within 100 days of coming to power.

"Now, it's not just 100 days but two years since you took office, and not a single guarantee has been fully implemented. Yet you claim to have fulfilled almost all, this is nothing but deceiving the people," KTR said, as per the release.

On the Congress government's propaganda regarding the six guarantees and the 420 promises made, KTR said the people of Telangana have seen through the lies. "That is why, across villages, the public is chasing away Congress leaders," he remarked.

Issuing a direct challenge, KTR dared Bhatti Vikramarka and any minister in his cabinet to visit any village in Telangana and tell the people that all the promises, including the guarantees, have been implemented.

"If you have the courage, go and say it. If the villagers don't drive you out after hearing that, I will quit politics permanently," KTR declared, according to the release.

The BRS leader further asserted that the falsehoods and propaganda of the Congress on implementing the six guarantees will be met with a fitting reply from the people in every village of Telangana.

In September 2023, during the Telangana Assembly elections, the Congress announced six poll guarantees for the people of the state.

The party promised to include houses for all the homeless, Rs 4,000 old age pension, Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for all women, gas cylinders for Rs 500, free bus travel for women and Rs 10 lakh health insurance, besides several other things.

The first Guarantee "Indiramma Indlu" promises a House site plus Rs 5 lakh and a 250 sq yards plot for Telangana movement fighters.

The second Guarantee was "Mahalakshmi" Rs 2500 monthly allowance to all women, a Gas cylinder at Rs 500 and free travel in all TSRTC buses across the state.

The third Guarantee was Gruha Jyoti - 200 units of free electricity.

Fourth Guarantee was for the elderly: Cheyutha - Rs. 4000 pension, Rs 10 lakh Rajiv Arogyasri insurance.

The party also promised a Rs 4000 monthly pension for the elderly and Rs 10 lakh health insurance under the Rajiv ArogyaShri scheme.

Fifth Guarantee was Rythu Bharosa: Rs 15,000 annually to all farmers and tenant farmers, along with Rs 12,000 for agri labour and Rs 500 bonus for paddy crops.

The sixth Guarantee was for youth, i.e. Yuva Vikasam - Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs 5 lakh for students - Telangana International Schools in every mandal. (ANI)

