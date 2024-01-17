Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 16 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent vandalism of a statue of Professor Jayashankar Garu, a highly respected figure in the state.

Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar Garu advocated for Telangana statehood and dedicated his 76 years to the movement. He was the main figure in the Telangana movement.

"Demand @TelanganaDGP to take stern action on the perpetrator of this heinous act. Strongly condemn the atrocious act of destruction of the statue of Prof. Jayashankar Garu who is widely regarded and respected in Telangana," KTR posted on X.

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan speaking to ANI also reacted on the issue. Dasoju Sravan stated that the Telangana Government and DGP should take strict action against the perpetrator.

Earlier, in a viral video that surfaced on the internet, a man can be seen allegedly vandalizing Professor Jayashankar's statue at Serlingampally.

"The incident happened today morning at Serlingampally. The perpetrator is mentally ill. We have admitted him to the mental hospital. We have also received a petition on this issue." said Jagadgirigutta SI, Yadagiri.

More Information is awaited. (ANI)

