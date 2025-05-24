Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday demanded the resignation of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy following the latter's alleged mention in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald-Young Indian case.

Calling it an "unprecedented insult" to the people of Telangana, KTR said, "If Revanth has any integrity or morality left, he must step down immediately."

In a strongly worded statement, the BRS leader questioned the silence of BJP leaders in Telangana while their counterparts in Karnataka were attacking Congress leader DK Shivakumar over the same case.

"This exposes the unholy nexus between BJP and Congress in the state," KTR alleged.

He accused the Centre of shielding what he called a "scandal-ridden" Congress regime in Telangana. "Revanth is not a Chief Minister by mandate- he's a CM made of moneybags," KTR claimed.

The BRS leader recalled Revanth Reddy's alleged history of corruption, including the 2015 "Vote for Note" case and claims made by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy that Revanth had paid Rs 50 crore to secure the PCC chief post.

"The ED chargesheet corroborates those very allegations," he said, citing details of alleged cash flows and quid pro quo arrangements.

"Telangana has become an ATM for the Congress High Command," KTR claimed, adding that Revanth made 44 trips to Delhi in 17 months, not for development but to "plead with BJP leaders like Amit Shah to shield him from corruption charges."

KTR accused the Congress government of plunging Telangana into a debt of Rs 1.8 lakh crore without initiating any new projects or welfare schemes. "Where is this money going?" he asked.

He also referred to multiple alleged scams under the current Congress regime -- including the Amrit tenders scam, the Valmiki funds issue, civil supplies irregularities, and land fraud at HCU -- and questioned why no probe had been launched by central agencies such as the ED and CBI.

On the ED raids at Congress Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's residence, KTR noted, "Despite visuals showing money-counting machines, there hasn't been a single official statement."

"The BJP and Congress are hand-in-glove," KTR said, alleging Revanth was shielding BJP MPs involved in land scams while BJP leaders were in turn protecting him.

He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not speaking out against Revanth. "Why is he silent on corruption in his party?" he asked, adding that the BJP's silence on Revanth's alleged role in the Young Indian case further points to a political understanding.

KTR announced that the BRS would approach the Governor to seek prosecution of the Chief Minister. "If the Centre fails to act, we will launch a statewide agitation," he warned.

Concluding his statement, KTR said, "The people of Telangana must now recognise the true face of this Congress regime -- a demonic force led by Revanth Reddy."

KTR asserted that the BRS would not remain silent and vowed to "expose the unholy alliance between Congress and BJP, and fight to safeguard Telangana's dignity and democracy." (ANI)

