New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Self-styled commander-in-chief of Kuki National Front Mangkholam Kipgen, who was wanted in cases of kidnapping and extortion, was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, an official said on Monday.

The Kuki National Front (KNF) is a northeast-based insurgent group.

Also Read | Meeting Was Held to Draw a Roadmap to Prepare Our Athletes … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said Mangkholam Kipgen alias David Kipgen (24) has a vast network of armed militants in Manipur and was planning to kidnap employees of a construction company involved in major projects and other establishments in the northeastern state for extortion.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a tarp in Sector-7 in Dwarka on Sunday and arrested Kipgen, he said.

Also Read | Calcutta University PG Merit List 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Merit List on Official Website caluniv.ac.in.

Several cases related to kidnapping, firing, extortion, robbery among others are registered against him in various police stations of Manipur, the DCP said.

In 2018, the accused came in contact with KNF cadres in his village in Manipur and indulged with them in extortion, robbery and other criminal activities, according to the police.

Soon, he became infamous for snatching weapons of forces, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and other heinous activities and in June 2020, he declared himself as a self-styled commander-in-chief of KNF, the police said.

Last year in December, Kipgen, along with his associates, had allegedly kidnapped two sentries of Kangvai police outpost in Manipur and also robbed a service rifle, the DCP said.

"His associates were arrested in the case and the robbed rifle was also recovered but the accused was still at large,” he said.

While observing 'Sahnit Ni' - the Kuki's Black Day - on September 13, the KNF had declared a complete shutdown in Manipur restricting movement of vehicles and closing down all administrative offices and business establishments, the police said.

"The KNF opened fire for violating their call after they spotted a truck moving along National Highway 2 in Champhai area of Kangpokpi district. Later, Kipgen also claimed responsibility for the incident in a press release," Kushwah said.

The Manipur Police has been informed regarding his arrest, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)