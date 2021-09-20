Kolkata, September 20: The merit list of candidates for admission to session 2021-2023 has been released by the University of Calcutta on Monday. The merit list is available for candidates online on the official website. The applicants who have applied for the Calcutta University PG admission for Commerce stream can visit the official website of Calcutta University — caluniv.ac.in. The admission process will take place between September 20 and 29, 2021. Applicants can check the Calcutta University PG merit list 2021 either from the official website or from the direct link here.

Candidates can also click here to access the direct link to download Calcutta University PG merit list 2021-2023. In an official notice, Calcutta University said that the selected candidates shall take admission by online payment of Rs. 50,000/- [comprising Rs.40,000/- for First Semester Course Fees + Caution Deposit - Rs. 10,000/- (refundable on course completion).

"Students can transfer the fee through NEFT / Bank Transfer to A/C No. 10444445022 with IFS Code: SBIN0007766, A/C Name: CO-ORDINATOR, MBA IN FINANCE, CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY, Bank Name: STATE BANK OF INDIA, Bank’s Branch: CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY BRANCH, and filling up the attached enrolment form and mailing the same, along with the receipt copy of NEFT / Bank Transfer, to coordinator.mbafmcu@gmail.com within 29.09.2021,” the university said in a notice.

The official notification added that the students who are selected shall receive an individual e-mail communicating the offer for admission to MBA (Financial Management) course for the Session 2021-2023.

